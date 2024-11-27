Lumina Group Reports Reduced Losses Amid Improved Margins

Lumina Group Limited (HK:1162) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Lumina Group Limited has reported a reduction in net loss for the six months ending September 2024, thanks to improved gross profit margins in fire safety system installations and an increase in the fair value of financial assets. The company’s losses attributable to owners also decreased due to losses allocated to non-controlling interests in its short video and animation business in China. Investors should note that these figures are preliminary and unaudited.

For further insights into HK:1162 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.