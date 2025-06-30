Lumina Group Limited Reports Increased Losses in 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Lumina Group Limited ( (HK:1162) ) is now available.

Lumina Group Limited announced its audited consolidated results for the year ending March 31, 2025, showing a significant decrease in revenue from HK$46,489,000 in 2024 to HK$32,417,000 in 2025. Despite a gross profit increase to HK$6,685,000, the company reported a net loss of HK$20,360,000 for 2025, attributed to higher administrative expenses and other losses, impacting stakeholders and reflecting challenges in the company’s financial performance.

More about Lumina Group Limited

Lumina Group Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates with limited liability. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1162.

Average Trading Volume: 1,009,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$144.6M

