Lumina Group Limited Announces Board Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lumina Group Limited ( (HK:1162) ) has provided an announcement.

Lumina Group Limited has announced a reorganization of its Board of Directors, effective from July 18, 2025. The new board structure includes Mr. Fok Hau Fai as Chairman and CEO, with a mix of executive and independent non-executive directors. This restructuring aims to enhance governance and strategic oversight, potentially impacting the company’s operational effectiveness and stakeholder confidence.

More about Lumina Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,095,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$165M

See more insights into 1162 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue