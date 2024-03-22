Lumen Technologies Finalizes Key Transaction Support Agreement

An update from Lumen Technologies (LUMN) is now available.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. has successfully completed the transactions outlined in their amended and restated transaction support agreement as of March 22, 2024. This milestone comes after the initial agreement on January 22, 2024, involving the company, its subsidiaries, and certain creditors. While this marks a forward-looking step, it’s important to acknowledge that these statements are speculative and subject to risks, uncertainties, and the company’s ability to adapt to changing market conditions. Lumen Technologies is focused on achieving the benefits of the agreement, despite the challenges posed by competition, technological advancements, and the need for operational improvements in areas such as network simplification, customer service automation, and fiber buildout goals.

