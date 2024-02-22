Lumen Technologies Appoints New Independent Director

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) has released an update.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. has expanded its board by appointing Diankha Linear as an independent director, bringing the total number of members to 12. Linear, who also joins two key committees, will be up for reelection at the 2024 annual shareholders’ meeting. Her compensation aligns with current outside director policies, including a prorated equity grant. The company has ensured her role adheres to NYSE independence criteria and has publicized this development through a press release.

For further insights into LUMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.