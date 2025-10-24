Lufax Enhances Governance with New Committee Charter

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lufax Holding Ltd Class A ( (HK:6623) ) has shared an announcement.

Lufax Holding Ltd has amended and restated the charter of its Nomination and Remuneration Board Committee, effective upon its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The committee is tasked with identifying and recommending qualified individuals for board and executive positions, advising on board composition, and overseeing compensation and employee benefit plans. This move is likely to enhance the company’s governance structure and align its operations with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting its strategic positioning and stakeholder relations.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing personal financial services and solutions. The company is known for its technology-driven approach to lending and wealth management, primarily serving retail customers and small businesses.

