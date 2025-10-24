Luen Thai Holdings Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Luen Thai Holdings Limited ( (HK:0311) ) just unveiled an update.

Luen Thai Holdings Limited announced that all ordinary resolutions proposed at their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 24, 2025, were approved by independent shareholders. The resolutions pertained to the Fabric Purchase Master Agreement, including its execution, delivery, and proposed annual caps for the years 2025 to 2027. This approval signifies a strategic move for Luen Thai Holdings Limited, potentially impacting its operational agreements and future financial planning.

More about Luen Thai Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 182,406

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$248.2M

For an in-depth examination of 0311 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue