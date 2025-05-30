Lucid Diagnostics Enters $25M Sales Agreement

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Lucid Diagnostics ( (LUCD) ) has shared an update.

On May 30, 2025, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. entered into a Sales Agreement with Maxim Group LLC to offer and sell up to $25,000,000 of its common stock through an at-the-market offering. The proceeds from this offering are intended for working capital and general corporate purposes, potentially impacting the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (LUCD) stock is a Buy with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lucid Diagnostics stock, see the LUCD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LUCD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LUCD is a Neutral.

Lucid Diagnostics has a promising outlook due to positive earnings call sentiment and recent corporate financing activities that bolster its financial position. However, the stock’s valuation is hindered by ongoing losses and negative profitability, posing significant risks. Technical analysis shows bullish momentum, but overbought conditions could lead to short-term volatility.

To see Spark’s full report on LUCD stock, click here.

More about Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates in the medical diagnostics industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic technologies for the detection of esophageal precancer and cancer. The company aims to provide non-invasive tools for early cancer detection, enhancing patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 1,151,832

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $164.4M

For a thorough assessment of LUCD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.