Luceco plc Reports Strong H1 2025 Performance with Revenue and Profit Growth

Luceco plc ( (GB:LUCE) ) has issued an update.

Luceco plc reported a strong performance in the first half of 2025, with a 15% increase in revenue and a 10% rise in adjusted operating profit, driven by acquisitions and growth in EV charging products. The company maintains a robust balance sheet and a new £120m revolving credit facility, with full-year expectations remaining unchanged. Luceco’s strategic positioning and competitive advantages, including its product range and manufacturing capabilities, position it well for continued growth despite global economic uncertainties.

GB:LUCE is a Outperform.

Luceco plc’s overall stock score is driven by strong corporate events and a solid valuation, which are offset by moderate financial performance and technical analysis signals. The company’s positive corporate actions and attractive dividend yield are significant strengths, while increased leverage and declining cash flow pose risks.

Luceco plc is a leading designer and manufacturer of residential and commercial electrification products and systems. The company specializes in wiring accessories, EV chargers, LED lighting, and portable power products, distributing them through professional, wholesale, and retail channels.

Average Trading Volume: 107,965

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £218.9M

