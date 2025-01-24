Lucara Diamond to Transition Swedish Listing to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Lucara Diamond ( (TSE:LUC) ) has issued an announcement.

Lucara Diamond Corp. has announced its transition from Nasdaq Stockholm to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden, effective January 31, 2025. This move aligns with the company’s market capitalization and supports its strategic focus on advancing its underground mining project, allowing Lucara to better compete with peer companies.

Lucara Diamond Corp. operates in the diamond mining industry, focusing on the exploration and extraction of diamonds. The company is known for its operations in Botswana, where it owns and operates the Karowe diamond mine, which has yielded some of the world’s largest gem-quality diamonds.

YTD Price Performance: -14.13%

Average Trading Volume: 460,085

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$178.5M

