Lucapa Director’s Holdings Decrease After Lapse

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited has reported a change in the holdings of director Nicholas Selby, where a substantial number of performance rights lapsed due to unmet conditions related to the company’s Merlin project. As a result, Selby’s indirect interest via his spouse Diana Peta Selby has decreased, with the total remaining holdings consisting of 677,569 fully paid ordinary shares and 298,800 performance rights subject to various conditions. No new securities were acquired, and there was no financial consideration involved with the lapse of these performance rights.

