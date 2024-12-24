Lucapa Diamond Plans Key Shareholder Meeting for 2025

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Lucapa Diamond Company Ltd. has scheduled a general meeting for January 22, 2025, to discuss shareholder-related resolutions, including the ratification of prior share issues and the approval of new share placements. Shareholders are encouraged to participate, as the outcomes could influence their holdings and the company’s market position. The meeting will be broadcast live, providing easy access for shareholders to engage in the decision-making process.

