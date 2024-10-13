LTR Pharma’s SPONTAN® Revolutionizes ED Treatment

LTR Pharma Limited (AU:LTP) has released an update.

LTR Pharma Limited’s new nasal spray SPONTAN® has shown promising results in a pivotal clinical study for erectile dysfunction treatment, absorbing 470% faster than oral tablets and offering a 155.6% higher peak concentration at half the dose. With a comparable bioavailability and safety profile, SPONTAN® is poised to be a market disruptor by providing patients with a more spontaneous and convenient option. The study’s outcomes are expected to strengthen LTR Pharma’s global commercialization and regulatory strategies.

