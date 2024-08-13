LTR Pharma Teams Up for Global SPONTAN® Rollout

LTR Pharma Limited (AU:LTP) has released an update.

LTR Pharma Limited has announced a Co-Development Agreement with Aptar Pharma for the global commercialization of their innovative SPONTAN® nasal spray, designed to treat Erectile Dysfunction (ED) with rapid absorption for quicker onset of action. The partnership aims to leverage Aptar’s expertise in nasal spray technology and regulatory services to expedite FDA approval and target market introduction in the USA and other key markets. The collaboration underscores LTR Pharma’s commitment to enhancing men’s health by offering a more spontaneous and efficient ED treatment option.

