LTR Pharma Achieves Unanimous Resolution Approval at 2025 AGM

LTR Pharma Limited ( (AU:LTP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

LTR Pharma Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at its 2025 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report with over 75% approval. The meeting outcomes reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives and governance, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about LTR Pharma Limited

LTR Pharma is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in innovative therapies for unmet medical needs through its proprietary intranasal drug delivery platform. The company has commercialized its rapid-acting treatment technology in Australia and is working on expanding access and advancing regulatory pathways in the US and other key markets. Its lead products, SPONTAN® and ROXUS®, are fast-acting intranasal sprays for erectile dysfunction, and it is developing OROFLOW® for Oesophageal Motility Disorders.

Average Trading Volume: 880,428

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$97.16M

