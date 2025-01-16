LTG Delays Acquisition Meetings for Further Shareholder Consultation

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Learning Technologies ( (GB:LTG) ) has shared an announcement.

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG) has announced that its acquisition by Leopard UK Bidco Limited, a company advised by General Atlantic, will be postponed to allow further discussions with shareholders. The acquisition will be executed through a court-sanctioned scheme, and the adjourned meetings are scheduled for early February 2025. This decision provides stakeholders more time to evaluate the proposal, potentially impacting LTG’s strategic direction and market position.

More about Learning Technologies

Learning Technologies Group PLC operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing digital learning and talent management solutions. The company is recognized for its innovative products and services that cater to the needs of businesses and organizations seeking to enhance their learning and development programs.

YTD Price Performance: 0.31%

Average Trading Volume: 9,320,841

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £778M

