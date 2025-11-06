LTC Properties Reports Q3 2025 Results and Growth Plans

Ltc Properties ( (LTC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ltc Properties presented to its investors.

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust specializing in seniors housing and healthcare properties, operating through various investment structures including RIDEA and triple-net leases. In its third quarter 2025 earnings report, LTC Properties highlighted significant growth driven by strategic acquisitions and the expansion of its Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP). The company reported total revenues of $69.3 million, a substantial increase from the previous year, although it faced a net loss due to a non-cash write-off related to a loan amendment. Key financial metrics showed a slight increase in Core FFO and Core FAD per share, indicating stable operational performance despite the reported loss. Looking forward, LTC Properties remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with plans to close additional SHOP acquisitions and continue expanding its investment portfolio into 2026.

