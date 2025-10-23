LSL Property Services Executes Share Buyback on London Stock Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LSL Property Services ( (GB:LSL) ) just unveiled an update.

LSL Property Services PLC has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 30,000 ordinary shares at a price of 250.88 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of their ongoing share buyback program, which impacts the company’s total voting rights and shareholding structure by increasing the number of shares held in treasury.

More about LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services PLC operates in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on property services. The company is involved in activities such as estate agency, surveying, and financial services, catering to a diverse market in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 59,528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £256.1M

