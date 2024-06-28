LSL Pharma Welcomes New Directors, Shareholders Approve Resolutions

LSL Pharma Group Inc (TSE:LSL) has released an update.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. has successfully conducted its annual and special meeting, where shareholders elected new directors and approved the auditor’s appointment, directors’ remuneration, and a stock option plan. The company especially welcomes new board members Stuart W. Fowler and Joseph Soccodato, both bringing significant industry experience to support LSL Pharma’s growth. Shareholders demonstrated confidence in the company’s direction by endorsing all proposed resolutions.

