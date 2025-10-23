LSEG Partners with Global Banks for Strategic Investment in Post Trade Solutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

London Stock Exchange ( (GB:LSEG) ) has provided an announcement.

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has announced a strategic partnership with 11 major global banks, who will invest £170 million for a 20% stake in LSEG’s Post Trade Solutions business, valuing it at £850 million. This collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency of the uncleared derivatives market and involves significant changes to the revenue share from the SwapClear business, which will positively impact LSEG’s financial performance by increasing EBITDA margins and AEPS. The transaction, expected to close in 2025, underscores LSEG’s commitment to innovation and operational efficiency in financial markets, with the involvement of prominent banks ensuring strategic input and growth potential for Post Trade Solutions.

LSEG, or London Stock Exchange Group, is a prominent global financial markets infrastructure and data provider. It plays a crucial role in the global financial system, offering services in data and analytics, indices, capital formation, and trade execution, clearing, and risk management across multiple asset classes. Headquartered in the UK, LSEG operates in 65 countries with a significant presence in EMEA, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, employing over 26,000 people globally.

