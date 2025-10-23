LSEG Executes Share Buyback, Adjusts Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

London Stock Exchange ( (GB:LSEG) ) has issued an announcement.

LSEG has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 308,000 of its ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total voting rights in the company, which now stand at 517,418,606. This move is part of LSEG’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on GB:LSEG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LSEG is a Neutral.

The London Stock Exchange’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance, which is the most significant factor. However, bearish technical indicators and a high P/E ratio weigh down the score. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about London Stock Exchange

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) operates within the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing a platform for buying and selling securities. It offers a range of services including trading, clearing, and information services, catering to a global market of investors and financial institutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,674,537

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £44.69B

