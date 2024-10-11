LS 2 Holdings Announces New Joint Venture

LS 2 Holdings Limited (SG:ENV) has released an update.

LS 2 Holdings Limited has partnered with Citiwall Pte. Ltd to form a joint venture company in Singapore, named Citiwall LS2 Pte. Ltd, to provide façade installation and cleaning services. Both parties have an equal share in the venture, each holding 50% of the initial issued share capital. This strategic move marks a significant collaboration between the two entities to expand their services in the construction and maintenance sector.

