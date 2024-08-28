LPE Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Vision

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (AU:LPE) has released an update.

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited, a growing energy provider, has reported a solid financial performance in FY24, with revenue up by 5.1% and net profit after tax surging 117%, marking the first underlying profit since its listing. In its pursuit of service excellence, the company has launched a five-year strategy focusing on customer satisfaction, business expansion, and exploring innovative energy solutions. LPE’s commitment to renewable solutions and community engagement underscores its vision for the future, as reflected in its latest annual report and forward-looking business strategy.

