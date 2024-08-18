Loyalist Exploration Kickstarts Gold Project Exploration

PNG Copper Inc (TSE:PNGC) has released an update.

Loyalist Exploration Limited has launched a comprehensive 2024 field exploration program at its wholly-owned Rolling Pond Gold Project in Central Newfoundland, designed to build on significant gold soil anomalies through prospecting, soil sampling, and subsequent phases of geophysics and trenching. The property, which is positioned near other notable gold deposits and is easily accessible, contains a major structure with potential for epithermal or mesothermal gold mineralization, offering promising geological prospects for the company.

For further insights into TSE:PNGC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.