Loyal Metals Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Monger Gold Ltd. ( (AU:LLM) ) is now available.

Loyal Metals Ltd has announced the quotation of 10,294,118 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a previously announced transaction and is expected to enhance the company’s market presence by increasing its available securities on the exchange.

More about Monger Gold Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 539,671

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$44.09M

For a thorough assessment of LLM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue