Loyal Metals Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An announcement from Monger Gold Ltd. ( (AU:LLM) ) is now available.
Loyal Metals Ltd has announced the quotation of 10,294,118 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a previously announced transaction and is expected to enhance the company’s market presence by increasing its available securities on the exchange.
More about Monger Gold Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 539,671
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$44.09M
For a thorough assessment of LLM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.