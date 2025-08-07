Loyal Metals Ltd Announces New Securities Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Monger Gold Ltd. ( (AU:LLM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Loyal Metals Ltd has announced a new issuance of securities, proposing to issue 1,000 ordinary fully paid shares as part of a non-pro rata offer under a disclosure document or product disclosure statement. The closing date for receipt of acceptances is set for August 11, 2025, with the proposed issue date on August 13, 2025. This issuance is part of the company’s strategy to raise capital and potentially enhance its market position by increasing its share base.

More about Monger Gold Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 663,209

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Learn more about LLM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue