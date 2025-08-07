Loyal Metals Limited Issues Cleansing Prospectus for Share Offer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Monger Gold Ltd. ( (AU:LLM) ) has shared an update.

Loyal Metals Limited has issued a cleansing prospectus for the offer of up to 1,000 shares at $0.18 each, aiming to raise $180. The company emphasizes that the shares are highly speculative and advises potential investors to seek professional advice. The prospectus, lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, highlights the company’s continuous disclosure obligations and the speculative nature of the investment, signaling a cautious approach for stakeholders.

