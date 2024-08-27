Loyal Lithium Launches Exciting 2024 Exploration Program

Monger Gold Ltd. (AU:LLI) has released an update.

Loyal Lithium Ltd. has initiated its 2024 Field Program at the Trieste Lithium Project, aiming to extend the exploration of lithium and caesium trends in Quebec’s James Bay area. The program, buoyed by $6.3M in funding and previous successes, involves a team of ten geologists prospecting and sampling for 30 days across 22 km of heavily vegetated terrain. The objective is to refine the understanding of underlying pegmatite outcrops and enhance geological models for future drilling, solidifying Trieste’s position as a leading lithium resource.

