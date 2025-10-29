Lowell Resources Fund Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lowell Resources Fund ( (AU:LRT) ) has issued an announcement.

Lowell Resources Fund has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 30, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 172,033 securities, with an additional 14,797 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

More about Lowell Resources Fund

Lowell Resources Fund operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management. It primarily deals with ordinary units that are fully paid, and its market focus includes managing and optimizing investment portfolios.

Average Trading Volume: 50,340

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

