Lowell Farms Announces CFO Transition

California-based cannabis company Lowell Farms Inc. has announced the resignation of their Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Schniedwind. CEO Mark Ainsworth will take over as the Interim CFO from June 28, 2024, as the company seeks a permanent replacement. Lowell Farms is known for its comprehensive production capabilities and a portfolio of award-winning cannabis brands.

