Lovisa Holdings Reports Strong Growth and Dividend Increase

Lovisa Holdings Ltd. has reported a robust financial performance for the full year 2024, with a significant revenue increase of 17.1% to $699 million and a 20.9% rise in net profit after tax, reaching $82.4 million. The jewelry retailer’s strategic expansion led to 128 new stores, driving gross margin growth to 81.0% and a strong operating cash flow improvement by 27.6%. Amidst this growth, the company also announced an unfranked final dividend of 37 cents per share, highlighting their solid cash position and commitment to shareholder returns.

