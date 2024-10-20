Love Group Ltd Begins FY25 with Growth in Asia

Love Group Ltd (AU:LVE) has released an update.

Love Group Ltd reported a strong start to FY25, with total customer cash receipts growing 16% year-on-year to $4.807 million, fueled by a 95% increase in Singapore. The company plans to expand its Lovestruck and Ever dating brands in Hong Kong, Singapore, and potentially the UK. Despite a slight dip in Hong Kong’s performance, the overall cash position improved by $83,000 from the previous quarter.

For further insights into AU:LVE stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.