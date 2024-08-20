Love Group Affirms Corporate Governance Standards

Love Group Ltd (AU:LVE) has released an update.

Love Group Global Ltd (ASX: LVE) has released its corporate governance statement for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2024, which is available on their website. The statement details the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations and has been approved by the board as of 20 August 2024. Love Group assures investors of its commitment to strong governance practices by transparently disclosing their compliance and the reasoning behind any deviations from the guidelines.

