Loungers Plc to Announce Interim Results Soon

Loungers Plc (GB:LGRS) has released an update.

Loungers Plc, the UK-based operator of all-day café/bar/restaurants, is set to release its interim results for the 24 weeks ending on October 6, 2024, on November 28. The company operates 277 sites across its three brands: Lounge, Cosy Club, and Brightside, each offering a unique dining experience. Investors and market enthusiasts will be keen to see the performance of this expanding hospitality group.

For further insights into GB:LGRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.