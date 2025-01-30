Loungers Plc Acquisition Approved by Shareholders

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Loungers Plc ( (GB:LGRS) ) has shared an update.

Loungers Plc announced the approval of its acquisition by CF Exedra Bidco Limited, a company indirectly owned by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, through a court-sanctioned scheme. The acquisition received overwhelming support from shareholders at the Court and General Meetings, with a majority voting in favor. This acquisition will result in Loungers re-registering as a private limited company, potentially impacting its market presence and operations.

More about Loungers Plc

Loungers Plc operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on casual dining and beverage services, primarily in the UK market.

YTD Price Performance: 4.58%

Average Trading Volume: 560,562

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £333.7M

