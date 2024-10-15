Louis Dreyfus Secures Compulsory Acquisition of Namoi Cotton

Namoi Cotton Ltd (AU:NAM) has released an update.

Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) has moved to acquire all remaining ordinary shares of Namoi Cotton Limited through a compulsory acquisition process after securing over 90% interest. Namoi shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer have been urged to do so before the close on October 30, 2024, to benefit from accelerated payment terms, while the trading of Namoi shares is expected to be suspended on October 22, 2024.

