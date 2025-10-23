Lotus Resources Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Lotus Resources Limited ( (AU:LOT) ) is now available.

Lotus Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 336,519 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 23, 2025. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its capital structure and potentially improve its market position, which could have implications for its stakeholders and overall industry standing.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LOT) stock is a Buy with a A$0.31 price target.

More about Lotus Resources Limited

Lotus Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the production and supply of uranium, catering to the energy sector.

Average Trading Volume: 19,474,782

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$543.1M

