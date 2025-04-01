Lottery.com Delays Annual Report Filing

Lottery.com, Inc. ( (LTRY) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Lottery.com, Inc. has filed a Form 12b-25, indicating a delay in submitting its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The delay is primarily due to the company’s recent change in auditing firms and ongoing work on tax provisions, accounting, and reporting for non-controlling interests. Lottery.com anticipates filing the delayed report within fifteen days following the original due date. The company does not expect any significant changes in its financial results from the previous fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are included, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties. The notification was signed by CEO Matthew McGahan, emphasizing the company’s commitment to resolving the delay.

More about Lottery.com, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 81.63%

Average Trading Volume: 10,063,159

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.36M

Find detailed analytics on LTRY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

