Lottery.com Board Member Announces Amicable Resignation

Mark Bernard Battles has announced his resignation from the Board of Directors of Lottery.com Inc., effective June 30, 2024. He will not be seeking re-election at the upcoming annual meeting. His departure, slated for post-retirement, is amicable and not due to any disagreement with the company’s operations or policies. Upon his exit, the Board will downsize from six to five members.

