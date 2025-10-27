L’Oreal’s New Antidandruff Lotion Study: Market Implications and Progress

L’Oreal SA ((LRLCY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

L’Oreal SA is conducting a clinical study titled ‘Evaluation of the Effect of a Lotion on Antidandruff and on Mediating Microbiome Rebalance Versus Vehicle and Reference on Volunteers.’ The study aims to assess the effectiveness of a NaP lotion in reducing dandruff and rebalancing the scalp microbiome. Dandruff affects a significant portion of the population, and this study could provide insights into new treatment options.

The study is testing a leave-on lotion containing NaP1% and VitCG3% against a placebo and a reference treatment, Octopirox 0.25%. The lotion aims to reduce dandruff and rebalance the scalp microbiome by targeting specific fungal and bacterial species.

This interventional study is designed as a randomized, parallel assignment with triple masking, meaning the participants, care providers, and investigators are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on November 12, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on February 3, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry.

The outcome of this study could influence L’Oreal’s stock performance by potentially introducing a new product to the market. Positive results may enhance investor confidence and position L’Oreal favorably against competitors in the dermatological care segment.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

