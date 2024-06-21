Lord Resources Grants Millions of Incentive Options

Lord Resources Limited (AU:LRD) has released an update.

Lord Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 8.7 million options to its directors and additional 2.5 million incentive options to technical staff and consultants, all with an exercise price of $0.10 and an expiry date of 15 June 2027. These new options are part of the company’s strategy to incentivize its team in line with the resolutions passed in the recent General Meeting.

