Lophos Holdings, Inc. (TSE:MESC) has released an update.

Lophos Holdings Inc., a Canadian bioscience company, received a Notice of Sale Under Mortgage for failing to pay nearly $2 million on its Napanee, Ontario property. The company is exploring various financial options, including bridge financing and asset sales, to resolve the debt and maintain business continuity.

