Loomis AB to Release Interim Report for January-September 2025

Loomis AB ( (SE:LOOMIS) ) has issued an update.

Loomis AB is set to release its Interim report for January-September 2025 on October 31, 2025. The report will be made available as a press release and published on their website. A telephone conference and audio cast will follow, where the company’s executives will present the report and answer questions, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Loomis AB

Loomis offers secure and effective comprehensive solutions for managing payments, including the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. Loomis’ customers are mainly financial institutions and retailers. Loomis operates through an international network of around 400 branches in more than 20 countries, employing around 25,000 people. In 2024, Loomis had revenue of more than SEK 30 billion and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.

