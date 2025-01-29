Longino & Cardenal Announces 2025 Corporate Events Calendar

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An update from Longino & Cardenal SpA ( (IT:LON) ) is now available.

Longino & Cardenal S.p.A. announced its corporate events calendar for 2025, detailing key dates for financial statements approval and shareholder meetings. This announcement reinforces the company’s commitment to transparency and strategic planning, ensuring stakeholders are informed about its financial governance activities.

More about Longino & Cardenal SpA

Longino & Cardenal S.p.A. specializes in the research, selection, and distribution of rare and precious foods, catering to high-end national and international markets. With a diverse portfolio of over 1,800 top-quality products, the company serves approximately 5,000 clients, including 80% of starred restaurants in their markets, through a network of 80 agents. Operating from Italy with offices in Hong Kong, Dubai, and New York, Longino & Cardenal is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market.

YTD Price Performance: -4.14%

Average Trading Volume: 23,980

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €10.13M

For an in-depth examination of LON stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.