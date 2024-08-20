Long Path Partners Boosts Stake in Accesso Technology

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

Accesso Technology Group PLC has been notified of a substantial increase in holdings by Long Path Partners, LP, with the investment company now owning 16.04% of the voting rights as of August 16, 2024. This change represents a significant uptick from the previous notification, indicating a growing interest from the Stamford-based firm in the UK technology group.

For further insights into GB:ACSO stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.