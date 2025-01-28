Lonfin Reports Interim Results and Capital Return Plans

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

London Finance & Investment ( (GB:LFI) ) has provided an update.

London Finance & Investment Group PLC announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ending December 31, 2024. The company experienced a slight decrease in net assets per share due to profits being marginally less than the dividend paid to shareholders. The company is undergoing a process to return capital to shareholders, which involves delisting its shares and obtaining necessary approvals from relevant authorities. Despite selling its General Portfolio Investments at a loss, the company reported interest income and exchange gains from short-term deposits. Additionally, a related party transaction involving City Group Ltd was completed to ensure continuity of services.

More about London Finance & Investment

London Finance & Investment Group PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment activities. The company is involved in managing a portfolio of investments, including both general and strategic investments, and has been engaged in returning capital to shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 3,979

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £21.85M

