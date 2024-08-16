London Stock Exchange Notifies Director’s Share Dealings

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

York Holdings III Limited, associated with Martin Brand, a director of the London Stock Exchange Group, has completed a financial transaction involving the settlement of call options and the disposal of ordinary shares. The transactions included a total of 14,280 ordinary shares at an average price of USD 125.11 per share, and took place outside of a trading venue on August 15, 2024. This initial notification is intended to comply with the Market Abuse Regulation requirements.

