London Stock Exchange Insider Shares Transaction

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

York Holdings II Limited, associated with Martin Brand, a director at the London Stock Exchange Group PLC, has settled call options and disposed of shares in the company. The transactions, conducted outside of a trading venue on August 15, 2024, involved over 57,000 shares at prices ranging up to USD 125.11 per share and around 48,000 shares at GBP 99.6798 each.

