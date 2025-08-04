London Stock Exchange Group’s Director Share Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

London Stock Exchange ( (GB:LSEG) ) has provided an update.

The London Stock Exchange Group plc announced a transaction involving Lloyd Pitchford, a Non-Executive Director, who purchased 1,500 ordinary shares at a price of £94.13196 each. This transaction, conducted on 4 August 2025 at the London Stock Exchange, is part of the company’s regulatory compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, reflecting transparency in its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LSEG) stock is a Buy with a £113.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on London Stock Exchange stock, see the GB:LSEG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LSEG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes, offset by bearish technical indicators and a high valuation. The substantial share buyback program and positive corporate events support shareholder value, but market momentum remains a concern due to technical weaknesses.

More about London Stock Exchange

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of services including trading, clearing, settlement, and data services. It serves a global market, providing essential infrastructure for capital markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,285,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £49.02B

