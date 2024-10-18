London Stock Exchange Group Reports Transactions by York Holdings

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

London Stock Exchange Group PLC has disclosed that York Holdings III Limited, associated with director Martin Brand, executed transactions involving call options and ordinary shares. The transactions included settling call options and selling shares as part of a share sale program, with prices ranging from USD 124.51 to 131.66 and GBP 104.50 for respective volumes. These actions took place outside a trading venue on October 17, 2024.

